Andy Murray defeats Lorenzo Sonego at National Bank Open to reach last 32 in windy Toronto

Britain's Andy Murray made it two wins from two over Lorenzo Sonego in 2023 as he dug deep in a tight first set before cruising to victory in the second half of the match in Toronto; Murray is preparing for the US Open - live on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10
Tuesday 8 August 2023 20:28, UK
Andy Murray beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (3) 6-0 in a windy Toronto at the National Bank Open to reach the last 32.
Murray, who lost to Taylor Fritz last week in the second round of the Washington Open, saved two set points in the first set and fought hard to win the tie-break which was crucial to his win.
Next up for the three-time Grand Slam champion is Felix Auger-Aliassime or Max Purcell on Wednesday.
"It was really not pleasant to play in, really blustery, changing direction during the point," said Murray.
"We knew coming in it would feel uncomfortable. We hit on this court this morning, so I was expecting it but it still adds a bit of stress to the match and it was a really tight first set. There were lots of opportunities each way.
"I managed to sneak through the tie-break and after that he was disappointed and I relaxed a little bit."
Both players missed early break point opportunities in the first set as serve was held throughout the 88-minute opening set.
Sonego had the biggest opportunity at 5-4 and 40-15 up during the Murray serve, but failed to capitalise on the two set points and was soon punished.
The Italian won the opening two points of the tie-break, but Murray roared back and had momentum on his side.
It was much more straightforward in the second set for Murray as he completed the bagel over his opponent by not dropping a game and is through to the next round.