Andy Murray recalled to Great Britain Davis Cup squad ahead of Group Stage Finals in Manchester

Andy Murray has been restored to Great Britain's Davis Cup team for the finals of the group stage in Manchester.

Murray, 36, was left out of his nation's squad ahead of the 3-1 win over Colombia in February with youngster Jack Draper selected in his place.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion, who was integral when Britain won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years in 2015, is back ahead of the clashes against Australia, France and Switzerland between September 12 and 17.

Murray joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski in the four-man group as Leon Smith's men aim to qualify for the knockout stage in Malaga in November.

Britain, Australia, France and Switzerland are in Group B, with the top two teams in the pool booking their place in Spain this autumn alongside six other sides.

British captain Smith said: "We can't wait to play Davis Cup in Manchester in front of a huge home crowd.

"It's been a long time since we played in the North West and I'm sure we are going to feel and hear a lot of energy from the fans.

"We have a great team with a lot of Davis Cup experience who will be ready to give it everything in a tough group."

Defending champions Canada plus Italy, Sweden and Chile are in Group A, while Group C consists of Spain, Serbia, Czech Republic and South Korea.

Group D features Croatia, Netherlands, United States and Finland.