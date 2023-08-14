Andy Murray: James Blake says Briton has 'earned the right' to do whatever he wants to do

James Blake says Andy Murray does not appear to be retiring from tennis "any time soon" and believes the two-time Wimbledon champion has "earned the right" to do whatever he wants to do.

The 36-year-old has made the occasional statement win since his comeback from hip resurfacing surgery four years ago but he has yet to make a deep run at a Grand Slam.

Aside from winning in Antwerp, the former world No 1 has made finals in Sydney, Stuttgart and Doha, while collecting titles at lower-tier Challenger events at Aix-en-Provence, Surbiton and Nottingham.

He has failed to make it beyond the last 32 of a major since 2017 and despite rumours of retirement former American player Blake believes Murray is playing on for the love of the game.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

He probably has more money than he ever could spend in five lifetimes. He's doing it because he loves the game so as long as he loves it, do what you love.

"He's earned the right to do whatever he wants to do," said Blake, a former world No 4 and two-time US Open quarter-finalist.

"He's such a great champion and the fact that he was always one of the hardest workers now coming back with a metal hip and still working as hard as he does and showing that he loves it, because he has no reason to, he's already a first ballot hall of famer and one of the all time greats.

"He probably has more money than he ever could spend in five lifetimes. He's doing it because he loves the game so as long as he loves it, do what you love.

"You only have so long to do what you love and get paid for it and have fans while you're doing it. So if he wants to continue enjoying it, go as long as he can and then enjoy the rest of your life. Our life is long after tennis too, which a lot of people don't realise when you're in that bubble of the world of tennis."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

Blake went on to explain that everybody's path towards retirement is different and Murray will decide when the time is right for him and his family.

The 36-year-old Scot did say he had no plans to retire after suffering a second-round defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon with motivation being a key factor in his pursuit of a meaningful run at a Grand Slam.

"The one thing that I love about our sport is there's no path to get there. It's a bunch of individuals," said Blake.

"My path to get there was different than Andy Roddick's path, different than Mardy Fish, different than everyone else's. It's also the path on the exit. If you want to have fanfare and you want to have a two-year historic celebration, go for it. If you want to finish your last match walk up to the net and say I'm done, ride off into the sunset, that's for you to decide.

"Andre (Agassi) had his speech at the Open. It was announced and everyone just knew that. Pete (Sampras) just kind of walked away and then had a celebration the next year. Both of them I think are happy in their post tennis life, so there's no way one way to say okay this is the best way to do it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The US Open celebrate 50 years of becoming the first of the Grand Slam tournaments to offer equal prize money to men's and women's competitors

"It's the best way for you and whatever that is for Andy, I trust that he'll make the decision with his family. He's such a smart guy, he's one of the nicest guys off the court. I know that's sometimes hard to believe for people who watch him on the court. He's the funniest most laidback guy off the court and also the most thoughtful."

Blake added: "I think he'll have plenty of time to think about it and talk with his wife and maybe by the time the kids are old enough they might make the decision too, by the time they're teenagers. Because it seems like he's not stopping any time soon."