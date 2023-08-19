Carlos Alcaraz survives scare to reach Cincinnati Open semi-finals as Novak Djokovic eases through

Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the Western and Southern Open semi-finals in Cincinnati after narrowly beating Australian Max Purcell 4-6 6-3 6-4.

The world No 1 fought back from a set down to confirm his place in the last four, where he will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Purcell, ranked 70th in the world, put the Wimbledon champion on the back foot with a series of quality shots to claim the first set 6-4 but the 20-year-old found his rhythm to take the second set 6-3.

Image: August 18, 2023: Max Purcell (AUS) loses to Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Western & Southern Open being played at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, {USA} ....Leslie Billman/Tennisclix/Cal Sport Media (Credit Image: .. Leslie B

Alcaraz broke immediately in the decider and had four break points in the third game of the set, but Purcell fought back to level at 2-2. The Spaniard then broke to love in the ninth game and saved a break point on his way to serving out the match.

"It was really tough," Alcaraz told ATP's website. "It was tricky today. He served really well. I think he played well at the net, but I think I played well. I returned well on court and that was the key to getting the win today, to return very well and to focus."

Image: Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to reach the semi-finals in Cincinnati

Hurkacz powered past Alexei Popyrin 6-1 7-6 (8) to reach his first Cincinnati semi-final. The world No 20 did not face a single break point, but did let a 6-1 lead slip in the tie-break before prevailing 10-8.

Later that evening world No 2 Novak Djokovic powered past Taylor Fritz 6-0 6-4 to set up a semi-final meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Image: August 18, 2023, Mason, Ohio, USA: Novak Djokovic (SRB) hits a two-handed backhand during Friday's round of the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Oh. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Djokovic needed just 61 minutes to demolish the ninth seed, with the Serbian - who won the final four games of the match - converting all five of his break opportunities.

"I just managed to get off the blocks really strong, played an almost perfect, flawless first set," Djokovic said. "Then I started off really poorly in the second and handed him the break, but from 2-4 down, I played really four solid games in the second. Just overall a great performance."

Zverev thrashed Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3, winning 85 per cent of his first-serve points (29 of 34). Djokovic holds a 7-4 advantage in head-to-head meetings with Zverev, although the German won two of the past three matchups.

