Coco Gauff claims Southern and Western Open final victory over Karolina Muchova for third win of season

Coco Gauff claimed her third tournament win of the season with victory over Karolina Muchova in the Southern and Western Open final on Sunday.

The seventh-seeded American teenager produced a strong performance to see off the world number 17 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 56 minutes in Cincinnati.

The 19-year-old's victory will ensure she climbs to number six in the WTA rankings on Monday while Czech Muchova can console herself with a spot in the top 10.

Muchova showed her battling qualities in the second set as she saved three match points when trailing 5-2 and pulled one break back, but Gauff was not to be denied.

"This is unbelievable," Gauff said during the post-match trophy presentation. "I'm just happy to be here for this moment.

"I want to congratulate Karolina for an incredible run in this tournament," she added. "Hopefully, we'll play more often, and on a bigger stage than this."

Gauff was the tournament's fourth teenage finalist and first since Vera Zvonareva in 2004. She is the first teenage champion since 17-year-old Linda Tuero in 1968.

"When I woke up this morning, the first thing I said was Ouch,'" the 26-year-old Muchova said. "I knew it was going to be a tough task to win, especially against someone like Coco."

The French Open runner-up will celebrate her birthday on Monday by moving to No. 10 on the WTA rankings.

The US Open returns to Sky Sports on Monday August 28 with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels this year with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

The final days in August will mark the start of the final Grand Slam of 2023, as the tours head to the US Open. We ask the key questions ahead of this year's tournament at Flushing Meadows...

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.