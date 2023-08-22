US Open: Britain's Jack Draper makes winning return to ATP Tour at Winston-Salem Open

Great Britain's Jack Draper made a winning return to the ATP Tour at the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, beating Portugal's Nuno Borges as he continues his comeback from a shoulder injury.

The injury, which saw the 21-year-old retire in the first round of the French Open after losing the first set to Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, has kept him out for three months and meant he missed Wimbledon.

In Draper's first tournament back, he reached the quarter-finals of last week's Challenger event in Winnipeg. He followed that up with a routine 6-3 6-1 victory over world No 79 Borges in his first ATP event, wrapping things up in just 55 minutes.

Draper had dropped to 123rd in the rankings, having been at a career-high 38 January, but has still gained direct entry into the fourth and final major of the year at the US Open, which starts on Monday August 28 - live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper beat Andy Murray in straight sets 7-6 6-2 at Indian Wells earlier in the year

Both the men's and women's entries were based on the July 17 rankings. The women's cut-off was No 100, while the men's cut-off was No 96.

Draper will face Dutch second seed Tallon Griekspoor, who is ranked 25th in the world, in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday.

