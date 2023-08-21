Ways to watch the US Open Tennis on Sky Sports' linear, digital and social channels

Are you ready for the return of the US Open Tennis to Sky Sports? Here's our guide to the many different ways you can watch this year's Grand Slam from Flushing Meadows in New York.

We kick off coverage at 4pm this Tuesday on Sky Sports Arena and from 9.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event as several British players join the qualifying draw for the US Open - including Liam Broady, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart.

Jan Choinski and Lily Miyazaki are also on the qualifying list with players having to win three qualifying matches to earn a place in the main draw.

Brits in first round of US Open qualifying Liam Broady vs Jelle Sels Jan Choinski vs Sho Shimabukuro Harriet Dart vs Chloe Paquet Lily Miyazaki vs Daria Snigur Heather Watson vs Dayana Yastremska

The main draw takes place from August 28 to September 10 with a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament.

Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time.

Our coverage will be fronted by Gigi Salmon. An all-star line-up of tennis experts will join her including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, reporters Karthi Gnanasegaram and Emma Paton, with lead commentator Jonathan Overend.

Across Sky Sports' linear channels and on Sky Sports digital and social channels, you can enjoy extensive coverage, with all matches including the doubles, mixed doubles, junior and wheelchair competitions shown by Sky Sports as part of a deal which runs to 2027.

There will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis, features and videos.

We will also show around 35 classic US Open matches, to be broadcast around our live coverage, including Andy Murray's first Grand Slam title in 2012 and Emma Raducanu's extraordinary victory as a qualifier in 2021.