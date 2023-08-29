US Open: Katie Boulter surges through to second round at Flushing Meadows with impressive win

Katie Boulter continued the British charge at this year's US Open by joining Lily Miyazaki in the second round of the Grand Slam with victory against Diane Parry of France on Tuesday.

Boulter is one of six Brits in the first round on Tuesday, with Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Jodie Burrage also in action.

The British No 1, who moved up to a career high 60 earlier this month, proved too strong for world No 81 Parry, winning 6-4 6-0 on Court 6.

The 27-year-old crunched 31 winners as she swept aside her opponent in an hour and 22 minutes to rise to WTA 53rd provisionally.

Boulter illustrated her confidence on the big stage by saving a break point as she served for the match, before finishing Parry off with a 106mph ace.

Boulter sets the tone

"It was tight in the first set and I just tried to stay with her, but at the end I played some great tennis which is good for me going into the second round," she said.

"It's so good for me.

"This is where it really counts and I'm happy to get through and keep pushing."

Tale of the Tape

Boulter vs Parry: Tale of the Tape Boulter Match Stats Parry 4 Aces 4 3 Double Faults 0 70% 1st serve win percentage 53% 64% 2nd serve win percentage 45% 4/5 Break points won 0/4 31 Total winners 12 19 Unforced errors 18 63 Total points won 44

Robson hails Boulter's improved mentality

"It was solid. Katie's been winning a lot of these matches that she should be winning. There's a difference in her mentality where she's more vocal out there," she said. "At 2-2 in the first set where it's deuce and she's still getting after every point, she's really battering opponents because they're taking on so much pace.

"Very, very solid from her and what we like to see.

"A couple of months ago we were talking about what's going wrong. No one was in the main draw directly at Wimbledon and look at where we are now. We can go so quickly from being on an absolute Debbie Downer about British tennis to where we are now and I think just to have a bit of perspective about how good these girls are and how good they can be in the next few years is what I'm focused on."

Match analysis

Who's next for Boulter?

Image: High-flying Caroline Garcia could be next for Boulter at Flushing Meadows

Boulter will play the winner of the match between seventh seed Caroline Garcia of France and China's Wang Yafan on Thursday.

