US Open: Coco Gauff overcomes former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki to reach quarter-finals

American teenager Coco Gauff made it through to the quarter-finals of the US Open as she ended the dream run of Caroline Wozniacki in a three-set thriller on Sunday.

It's been an impressive comeback from 33-year-old Wozniacki but Gauff, at 19, is currently playing best tennis of her career and she completed an impressive 6-3 3-6 6-1 to make it through to the last eight for the second year in a row.

The American will face the winner of the match between Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek in the last eight on Tuesday.

Wozniacki has been an inspiration

"Caroline (Wozniacki) is back and it looks like she never left, the level that she played today is amazing and she's being an inspiration for me. I remember when I saw her win the Australian Open, to play with her is an honour," Gauff said.

"She definitely gets to a lot of balls. I felt a bit like I was playing myself. I knew I had to play aggressive and go for my shots. In some moments I miss but I was happy I could get back and refocus."

It will be the fifth Grand Slam quarter-final of Gauff's still-fledgling career and her second at Flushing Meadows.

"I've been in this position before," she added. "And I think I have confidence in myself that I can go even further."

How Gauff made it through to the quarter-finals...

Wozniacki got off to a dream start with a break in the first game and a 2-0 lead.

But Gauff quickly got back on the board, levelling at 3-3 before going on to clinch the first set without dropping another game.

Wozniacki cranked up the pressure in the second and Gauff started feeling it as her suspect forehand began to misfire and she was broken for 5-3 as the Dane levelled the match.

Gauff looked uncomfortable as she dropped serve again at the start of the decider, but after pointedly ignoring the advice of coach Brad Gilbert, the wound-up American began firing backhand winners as if they were going out of fashion.

She reeled off the next six games to clinch the victory and let out a loud scream of triumph after converting match point.

Tale of the Tape

Wozniacki vs Gauff: Tale of the Tape Wozniacki Match Stats Gauff 1 Aces 5 2 Double Faults 4 60% 1st serve win percentage 70% 44% 2nd serve win percentage 48% 3/10 Break points won 5/7 14 Total winners 33 27 Unforced errors 44 71 Total points won 86

Match analysis

Marion Bartoli looks at how Gauff has corrected her game throughout the summer with the 19-year-old winning titles in Washington and Cincinnati before the start of the US Open.

Romanian Sorana Cirstea reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in 14 years after upsetting 15th seed Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-3.

Making her 59th Grand Slam main draw appearance and 15th at the US Open, the 33-year-old Romanian's only other quarter-final appearance was at the 2009 French Open.

Cirstea becomes the oldest woman to reach the last eight in New York for the first time.

Next up for the Romanian is Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova who advanced with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 win over China's Wang Xinyu.

