US Open: Iga Swiatek dethroned by Jelena Ostapenko in fourth round in New York

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was dethroned as US Open champion after suffering a shock 3-6 6-3 6-1 defeat to Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday night at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Defeat for Swiatek also means her 75-week stay at No 1 in the WTA rankings will end next week, when Aryna Sabalenka will rise to the top spot for the first time.

Into her first US Open quarter-final, the 2017 French Open champion will next face American favourite Coco Gauff next.

Ostapenko's amazing comeback

Jelena Ostapenko is the first player in 2023 to defeat Iga Swiatek after losing the opening set.



Swiatek's record after taking the opening set at WTA events this year is now 50-1.



"I always expect a tough battle against Iga," Ostapenko said on court. "She's won many Slams and she plays very consistent. I just went on court and I had to play aggressive because that's what she doesn't really like. In the third set, I stepped more in the court and I was serving better."

"I was just thinking that I have to play until the very last point, until we shake hands," she added. "I didn't really give her many chances."

In a baseline tug-of-war there was an early exchange of breaks before Swiatek landed a flat cross-court passing shot for a 4-2 lead. The Pole soon closed out the 39-minute opener and everything appeared to be going according to plan.

Latvian Ostapenko made a terrific start to the second set, storming into a 4-1 lead but then wavered allowing Swiatek to get a break back and pull within 4-3.

But that proved to be only a blip with Swiatek having trouble serving, the contest quickly tilted in one direction as Ostapenko reeled off seven consecutive games in a row to level the contest before flying to a 5-0 lead in the third set.

Ostapenko fired off a crisp forehand winner to break her opponent's serve on match point, pumping her fist in delight.

Tale of the Tape

Swiatek vs Ostapenko: Tale of the Tape Swiatek Match Stats Ostapenko 3 Aces 7 3 Double Faults 3 56% 1st serve win percentage 73% 38% 2nd serve win percentage 25% 3/4 Net points won 1/6 4/7 Break points won 7/10 18 Total winners 31 18 Unforced errors 20 68 Total points won 78

