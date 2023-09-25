Laver Cup: Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe help Team World to title in front of Roger Federer

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe helped Team World successfully defend the Laver Cup thanks to a 13-2 drubbing of Team Europe in Vancouver.

The Americans, who met earlier this month in the US Open quarter-finals, found their rhythm to wrap up a final-day victory that lifted captain John McEnroe's team to 13 points and crushed any remaining hopes for Team Europe.

Team World took a 4-0 lead on the first day of competition, and extended it to 10-2 over Team Europe by the end of Saturday.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The doubles match featured several sustained rallies, with Shelton hitting a behind-the-back shot during the second game.

Both sets went to tie-breakers, with Team Europe pushing to stay in the hunt for its second win of the three-day tournament.

But it wasn't meant to be as Hurkacz missed a drop shot, allowing Team World to clinch the win.

"Yeah it was very special being part of that last year it was so emotional, for being my first time. Now with Ben it's a lot of fun and I hope you guys have enjoyed the match," Tiafoe said, while Shelton added: "It's been crazy for me, I enjoyed being in a team environment, they did a great job cheering me on all week and I hope I did a good job cheering them on as well."

"We gave 100 per cent. Team World played unbelievable tennis every single match," said Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg. "Of course we're very disappointed. We didn't expect to lose by this much, but what can you say? They played good tennis."

Team World will look to retain their title next year when the event is held in Berlin.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Meanwhile, 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer reflected on his retirement from professional tennis one year on.

"I miss everything about the game, the exciting moments spent on court, the break points saved, winning match points, holding up trophies, walking past fans, taking selfies," said the 42-year-old Swiss.

Federer was stumped when asked, via video, by long-time friend and rival Rafael Nadal who his favourite doubles partner was.

"I mean, I thought it was my wife until this guy showed up … Rafa can have it," chuckled Federer.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Maria Sakkari romps to Guadalajara title

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

After a four-year title drought Maria Sakkari completed a near-perfect run through the Guadalajara Open Akron, defeating Caroline Dolehide 7-5 6-3 in the championship match to claim her second WTA crown.

"We've heard so many bad things - that I will never win a title, that I'm a top-five player with only winning one title," said Sakkari, who broke down in tears after her win.

"That was very hard for me to overcome and I'm so happy that I did it here this week... I want to thank my coach Tom (Hill) who has been with me the last five years. We've waited for more than four years for a second title.

"I want to thank my family. I really wish they were here with me. I want to dedicate this trophy to my grandfather who passed away last year, and my grandma who is watching at home."

Stream Football, Golf, F1 & more on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime.