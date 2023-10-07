Shanghai Masters: Cameron Norrie match suspended due to rain as Carlos Alcaraz progresses

Cameron Norrie's match against JJ Wolf at the Shanghai Masters has been delayed overnight due to rain.

British men's No 1 Norrie will resume on Sunday leading 3-6, 7-5, 3-2, with a break in the third set against the American.

Persistent rain forced matches on outside courts to be suspended at the ATP Masters 1000 event but matches continued under the retractable roof at Qizhong Tennis Centre's Stadium Court, where Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and top seed Carlos Alcaraz claimed second-round victories.

Alcaraz will meet Great Britain's Dan Evans, the 30th seed, if he can overcome qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin.

Alcaraz eases through as Medvedev targets new wins record

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Alcaraz made a fast start against the 73rd-ranked Frenchman, racing to a 4-0 lead in a comfortable first set for the Spaniard.

Image: Carlos Alcaraz's fantastic run of form continued with another victory in Shanghai

Barrere responded in a tighter second set but Alcaraz forced a break to take a 6-5 lead and then coolly served out the win.

In his first appearance in Shanghai since winning the title in 2019, Daniil Medvedev was ruthless as he overpowered 98th-ranked Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3 for his 60th win of the season.

"I'm going to try my best, I'm going to try to play more good matches in the tournaments I have left this season," the third-ranked Medvedev said about his prospects of passing his 2021 record of 63 wins in a season.

The Russian player can claim a 61st victory against 26th-seeded Sebastian Korda in the third round.

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-2 and 12th-seeded Tommy Paul advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Sebastian Ofner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Prior to his first round match, Andy Murray could not resist hovering up and down in the umpire's chair during practice at the Shanghai Masters

Sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner, fresh from his China Open final win, had a 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Marcos Giron. The Italian player's third-round opponent will be 25th-seeded Sebastian Baez.

Other winners included 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry and Matteo Arnaldi before a rain delay suspended matches on the outside courts until Sunday.

Stream all your favourite sports and more with NOW for £21 a month for six months