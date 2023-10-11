Andy Murray withdraws from Japan Open next week due to injury

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Japan Open in Tokyo next week due to injury.

The Brit suffered a 6-3 6-2 first-round defeat to Roman Safiullin at the Shanghai Masters last week and also exited the China Open in the opening round by Alex De Minaur.

Murray lost his opening service game and missed chances to break as Safiullin moved into a 2-0 lead.

The 36-year-old intends to make a return in time for the Swiss Indoors in Basel which begins on October 23, before competing at the Paris Masters from October 28 to November 5.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray is also likely to feature at the Moselle Open in Metz from November 4, and could be involved in the Davis Cup finals later that month if selected by Great Britain captain Leon Smith.

Great Britain have qualified for the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga after finishing top of Group B with an 2-1 victory over France in Manchester last month.

Murray is hoping to improve his world ranking, currently sitting at 39, to be seeded at the Australian Open next year.

