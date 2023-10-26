WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff & Elena Rybakina all vying for glory in Mexico

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will battle it out as the WTA Tour season concludes in Cancun with world No 1 on the line; Head to the Sky Sports website and app, for live scores, reports, analysis and features
Thursday 26 October 2023 06:31, UK
It's all on the line as the WTA Tour season concludes in Cancun where the top eight singles players and doubles teams of the season go head to head to crown the best of the best.
The group stage begins on Sunday October 29 until Sunday November 5 as Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek battle it out for world No 1.
Qualification is determined by points accrued throughout the calendar year, rather than the traditional rankings which are done across a 12-month period.
The eight singles players are drawn into two groups and face each other in a round-robin format. The top two players in each group advance to the semi-finals and the singles champion wins the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy.
Singles Field
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Ons Jabeur
7. Marketa Vondrousova
8. Maria Sakkari
The line-up features all four of the Grand Slam winners in 2023 with Australian Open champion Sabalenka, French Open winner Swiatek, Wimbledon champion Vondrousova and US Open winner Gauff, while Rybakina and Vondrousova will be making their debuts at the WTA Finals.
Karolina Muchova withdrew from the tournament with a wrist injury, so, as the first alternate, Maria Sakkari, who won the 2022 WTA Finals, moved into the field.
The winner of the WTA Finals will get 1,500 ranking points and $3,024,000 million by going undefeated to win the singles title.
Sabalenka may have ended Swiatek's 75-week streak as world No 1 after the US Open, but her advantage at the top has been cut to just 590 points following the Pole's victory at the recent China Open.
A player will earn 125 points per match played, plus 125 points per round-robin win, 330 points for a semi-final win and 420 points for winning the final.
Belarusian star Sabalenka will be defending 955 points in Cancun after reaching the final last year, while Swiatek will be defending 750 points after she lost in the semi-finals in 2022.
Swiatek has been preparing for the event back home in Poland before travelling to Mexico.
"Maybe it's not like the best scenario because then the pre-season is a little bit shorter, but for sure, I'm going to take all the positive sides from it," the 22-year-old said.
Sabalenka could become the third player in the last 10 years to reach back-to-back finals at WTA finals singles matches, joining Elina Svitolina and Serena Williams.
Swiatek could become the first player since Williams to win more than 130 matches in a two-year span - Williams did so in the 2012-13 seasons when she won 136 matches in total.
US Open champion Gauff could become the youngest winner in nearly 20 years as well as the youngest finalist since Maria Sharapovova, who won in 2004 at the age of 17 - Gauff will be 19 at the time of the tournament.
Doubles Field
1. Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula
2. Storm Hunter & Elise Mertens
3. Shuko Aoyama & Ena Shibahara
4. Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova
5. Desirae Krawczyk & Demi Schuurs
6. Laura Siegemund & Vera Zvonareva
7. Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe
8. Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Ellen Perez