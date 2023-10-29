Davis Cup: Dan Evans withdraws from Team GB’s squad with muscle injury

Dan Evans has withdrawn from the Davis Cup after picking up a muscle injury in his right calf at the Vienna Open earlier this week.

Great Britain's captain Leon Smith had named an unchanged team to feature at the Davis Cup quarter-final against Serbia next month in Malaga.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski all remain in the squad and will come up against Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the final eight from Tuesday November 21 to Sunday November 26.

"I am extremely disappointed but wish the rest of the GB team all the very best in Malaga," Evans wrote in a post on his Instagram story.

"I will be working hard with my support team to get back to full fitness as soon as possible."

The 33-year-old had a 4-1 lead against seventh seed Frances Tiafoe during the first set of his opening-round encounter, but then had to retire from the match after picking up his injury.

Evans made winning contributions during Britain's Group B matches winning important singles and doubles matches at the Manchester AO Arena.

Britain defeated 2022 runners-up and second seeds Australia 2-1, with brilliant action from Jack Draper who was making his debut, and saw off Switzerland and France.

Norrie also had treatment for his knee during his 6-2, 6-4 defeat against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday and later withdrew from the Paris Masters, but he is expected to be fit for the Davis Cup.

