Coco Gauff: US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster says teenager is special talent

US Open champion Coco Gauff is a special talent, says US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster
Friday 27 October 2023 21:50, UK
American tennis is in good hands with Coco Gauff, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster has said as the charismatic teen looks to end her breakthrough year on a high.
Gauff mounted a stunning comeback to defeat Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling US Open final, claiming her first Grand Slam title and her place in American tennis royalty.
The triumph came amid a 16-match winning streak for the 19-year-old that ended in the China Open semi-finals last month at the hands of old foe Iga Swiatek of Poland.
"The next generation has arrived and stood on the shoulders of the great Serena Williams and Venus Williams," said Allaster, the chief executive, Professional Tennis, with the USTA.
"It feels like she's been around for a long time. She's only 19 - she is special. She is humble and kind, she's hardworking. And she is very, very focused on winning."
Her victory in New York was made all the sweeter for Allaster, the former WTA head who won the Women's Sports Foundation's Billie Jean King Leadership Award this year after the US Open celebrated its 50th anniversary of gender equal prize money.
It is a landmark that has yet to be replicated across all of tennis as the WTA announced earlier this year a "pathway to handing out equal prize money" at combined WTA 1000 and 500 events, starting from 2027.
"It's certainly a proof point of the value of women's sport, of women's tennis, when the fans are showing up in the stadiums and loving it," she said.
World No 3 Gauff will next compete in the WTA Finals in Cancun, with the group stage of the season-ending tournament kicking off on Sunday.
"I am looking forward to seeing how Coco performs with, you know, a greater spotlight on her. She's had a spotlight on her for a long time. This is a marathon. It's not a sprint," said Allaster. "We have seen her resilience."