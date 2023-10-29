WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka slams organisation of tournament - 'I feel really disrespected by the WTA'

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has criticised the organisation of the WTA Finals in Mexico, saying she feels "disrespected" by the Women's Tennis Association and revealing that she felt "unsafe" moving on the court during her opening victory.

Cancun was only confirmed as the host city in September after talks between the WTA and Saudi Arabia failed to bring about a deal, with the construction of the court in Mexico completed just days before the Finals began on Sunday.

Writing on social media after starting her campaign with a 6-0 6-1 victory over Maria Sakkari, Sabalenka said: "I'm happy that I was able to stay focused tonight, overcome the conditions, and play well.

"I have to say, though, that I am very disappointed with the WTA and the experience so far at the WTA Finals.

"As a player, I feel really disrespected by the WTA. I think most of us do. This is not the level of organisation we expect for the Finals.

"To be honest, I don't feel safe moving on this court a lot of the time, the bounce is not consistent at all, and we weren't able to practise on this court until yesterday for the first time.

"It's just not acceptable to me with so much on the line and so much at stake."

Sabalenka, Pegula win first matches in Mexico

Two of Sakkari's three wins in nine meetings with Sabalenka had come in previous editions of the season finale but the Greek was no match for her opponent this time.

Sabalenka converted five out of nine breakpoint chances and claimed 11 games in a row to move top of Group A alongside Jessica Pegula, who won 10 of the last 12 games to get past an error-prone Elena Rybakina, triumphing 7-5 6-2 having been 5-3 down in the opening set.

Sabalenka said: "[Sakkari] is an amazing player. She's always fighting for every ball. I knew no matter what the score is that she would fight for it. That's what makes her a really tough opponent.

"You know against Maria, any time she can come back. You give her a little bit and she'll take that and keep fighting. I just tried to stay in the moment."

Australian Open champion Sabalenka overtook four-time major champion Iga Swiatek and captured the top ranking after the US Open and will retain the No 1 spot if she goes undefeated in round-robin play or makes the final.

Pegula said of her win over Rybakina, who tallied 35 unforced errors: "I feel like she just made a couple careless errors and I was able to take advantage of it at the right time.

"I rode that momentum all the way through the second set. I thought I was returning really well, reading her serve a little bit more, and was able to play some good tennis."

