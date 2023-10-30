Andy Murray suffers brutal three-set defeat to Alex de Minaur at the Paris Masters

Andy Murray suffered arguably his most painful defeat of the season in a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-5 loss to Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday.

Murray, who won the title in the French capital in 2016, looked on course to finally end his drought against the Australian, leading 5-2 up in the deciding set, but he failed to take a match point chance at 5-4 before going on to lose to De Minaur for the sixth time in a row.

The Scot will now weigh up his options as to whether he will play at the Moselle Open in Metz or the Sofia Open in Bulgaria next week before Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final against Serbia in Malaga on Thursday, November 23.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, NBA, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Stream all your favourite sports and more with NOW