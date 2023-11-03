WTA Finals: Jessica Pegula through to semi-finals but Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina match suspended

Jessica Pegula stretched her winning streak to eight matches and clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari on Thursday night in Mexico.

A year after going 0-3 in the round-robin singles play at the event, Pegula went 3-0 in Cancun, including a win over No 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. Pegula, the fifth seed in the tournament, has not yet lost a set.

The late match between Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina is to be finished on Friday morning after rain delayed it numerous times. In a rematch of the Australian Open final won by Sabalenka, the top-ranked player led Rybakina 6-2 3-5 when play was suspended.

Image: Aryna Sabalenka's match with Elena Rybakina will resume on Friday

The winner will join Pegula in the semi-finals, qualifying out of the Bacalar Group. Sabalenka will retain her No 1 ranking if she goes undefeated in round-robin play or makes the final.

Also on Friday, Iga Swiatek faces Ons Jabeur, while Coco Gauff plays Marketa Vondrousova to determine who will progress from the Chetumal Group.

Image: Iga Swiatek is back in action on Friday and hoping to book a semi-final spot

Swiatek is within touching distance of the last four after winning both of her matches - but all four players could still qualify.

Against Sakkari, Pegula dominated second serves, winning on 11 of 19 second serves and 19 of 30 second-serve returns (Sakkari won just eight of 19).

Pegula also made about half as many unforced errors - 18 to Sakkari's 35 - on a windy evening that featured some rain early and a lot late.

The 29-year-old will play in the semi-finals on Saturday.

"Getting through 3-0 is really kind of a cool accomplishment, especially coming off of last year, where it was the opposite," said Pegula.

Sakkari was already eliminated before playing Pegula; she lost all three matches, not winning a set.

"That's not the way I wanted my season to end," Sakkari said. "I think that physically and mentally, I was paying a toll for how much I travelled and how much I played and how emotional this season was."