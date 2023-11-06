Alfie Hewett is set to end a memorable 2023 as world No 1 in wheelchair tennis rankings for the first time

Alfie Hewett is set to end a memorable 2023 as the world No 1 in wheelchair tennis rankings for the first time after claiming his third Masters title since 2017 in Barcelona on Sunday.

Hewett also sealed a hat-trick of ITF doubles Masters titles alongside Gordon Reid on Saturday before the 25-year-old from Norfolk went on to claim his third singles Masters crown with victory over Gustavo Fernandez 4-6 6-1 6-3 having.

Hewett also beat the Argentinian 6-3 6-4 in the round-robin group phase of the year-end championships earlier in the week.

In turn, Fernandez beat defending champion and top seed Tokito Oda in the semi-finals to guarantee that Hewett would return to the top of the ITF Wheelchair Tennis rankings this week.

"I'm obviously super happy. It was one of my goals when I sat down at the beginning of the year; I said I wanted to finish the year as number one," said Hewett.

"I've been second (in the year-end rankings) a few times now and that's always played on my mind.

"To achieve it a couple of days ago with Gusti winning his semi-final, it was an emotional moment, so I went into this final wanting to showcase why I am where I am now in the rankings."

Hewett is the second Briton to end the year at the top of the singles world rankings after his doubles partner Reid achieved the same in 2016, the year in which Reid and Hewett were gold and silver medallists in the men's singles at the Rio Paralympic Games.

Hewett and Reid will also end 2023 as No 1 and No 2, respectively, in the men's wheelchair doubles rankings.

The 18-time Grand Slam champions, who last month received the OBEs they were awarded in the King's Birthday Honours list, recovered from a set and 2-0 down to beat Fernandez and Spain's Martin de le Puente in Saturday's final.

