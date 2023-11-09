Britain's Jack Draper beats Turkey's Cem Ilkel to reach last four of Sofia Open

Jack Draper took a step closer to first his ATP Tour final after comfortable 6-2 6-2 win over Cem Ilkel. Draper will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the semi-final on Friday.
Thursday 9 November 2023 17:43, UK
Britain's Jack Draper continued his recent good form as he swept past Cem Ilkel in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the Sofia Open.
Having knocked out tournament top seed Lorenzo Musetti in the last round, Draper never looked back after a blistering start to take a 3-0 lead over Turkey's Ilkel in the opening set.
The world No 82, who won last week's Challenger Tour event in Bergamo, did not face a single break point as he went on to complete a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory.
Draper, 21, will now face Jan-Lennard Struff for a place in the final. The German No 3 seed having earlier beaten Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 7-6 (3) 4-6 6-4.
Following his victory Draper said of his opponent: "I thought he (Ilkel) was a really solid player. It was difficult in the rallies, but I was strong and my ball speed was good.
"I was able to turn defence into attack today, so I am happy with the way I played."
Draper's match against Struff will be the first meeting between the pair on the ATP Tour.
"He is someone who has had an amazing season. He has won a lot of matches and plays really big games," Draper said.
"It will be two big-hitters playing and hopefully it will be a really good match."