Davis Cup: Australia's Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin outclass Finland to return to Davis Cup final

Australia ended the surprise run of Finland to reach the Davis Cup final for the second year in a row.

Giant-killers Finland defeated Croatia and the USA in the group stage in September to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time and then upset defending champions Canada on Tuesday.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Backed by thousands of fans in Malaga thanks to a sizeable local population of ex-pats, they hoped to continue the fairy-tale but found Australia too strong.

Otto Virtanen, ranked 171, had been the unlikely star of their run but he was beaten 7-6 (5) 6-2 by Alexei Popyrin, a late call-up to the Australia team and picked ahead of Jordan Thompson, in the opening match.

"[That was] probably the biggest win of my career so far," said Popyrin, who recorded his first victory in a live rubber. "To win a match that means so much for us is an honour and something I will never forget."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Finland were boosted by the return of their No 1 Emil Ruusuvuori from a shoulder injury but he was unable to capitalise on a good start against world No 12 Alex De Minaur and went down 6-4 6-3.

"Extremely proud moment but I could have not done it without these guys," De Minaur said, pointing to his team. "What we have been able to accomplish in back-to-back years is special, just to show we come together as a group and how important it is for us.

"Alexei hasn't played for Australia in a very long time and had a massive match. He played a very high quality opponent and dug super deep. He won us the tie.

"I'm happy to be in another final and hopefully we can do one better."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Australia will now try to go one better than last year's 2-0 loss to Canada when they take on either Serbia or Italy in the final.

It is a 49th Davis Cup final for Australia but they have not lifted the trophy since 2003.

Stream all your favourite sports and more with NOW