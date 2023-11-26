Davis Cup: Great Britain awarded wild card to group stage of 2024 competition

Great Britain have been awarded a wild card into the group stage of next year's Davis Cup.

It is the third time Leon Smith's team have been given free passage since the new format was introduced in 2019 and means they avoid having to play a qualifying match in February and will go straight through to the first part of the finals in September, where they are again likely to host a group.

This year saw record attendances in Manchester, where Britain defeated Australia, Switzerland and France to book their place in the final eight in Malaga this week.

There was criticism, though, of low crowd numbers for ties not involving Britain, with a video of empty seats posted by three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka provoking more criticism of the format.

Britain's stay in Malaga proved to be brief, with a 2-0 defeat by Serbia in the last eight on Thursday ending their hopes of lifting the trophy again.

Spain were also awarded a wild card, with the finals staying in Malaga for another year, while this year's finalists Italy and Australia also go straight through to the group stage.

Billie Jean King Cup: GB get France clash

Meanwhile, Great Britain face a rematch with France in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April.

Anne Keothavong's side were beaten by the same opponents in Coventry this year, with Katie Boulter losing to Caroline Garcia and Harriet Dart beaten by Garcia and Alize Cornet.

Britain defeated Sweden earlier this month to avoid relegation but next year's tie will be even tougher given France will host, which could well mean a contest on clay from April 12-13.

Boulter has established herself as the clear British number one this season while Keothavong must wait to see if Emma Raducanu, who is building up to a comeback after six months out following wrist and ankle operations, is available.

Raducanu may well need to play in order to be eligible to compete at the Paris Olympics next summer.

Seville will again host the 12-team finals next November. Champions Canada and runners-up Italy have already secured two of the spots along with hosts Spain and wild cards Czech Republic.

