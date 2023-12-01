Cameron Norrie: British No 1 adds Stephen Huss to coaching team to improve form in 2024

Britain's Cameron Norrie has teamed up with Australian Stephen Huss as he looks to return to form in 2024.

Huss won the Wimbledon men's doubles title in 2005 with Wesley Moodie and will work alongside Norrie's main coach Facundo Lugones.

The British No 1 has lost 12 of his 16 matches and suffered a shock second-round exit at Wimbledon after losing to American Christopher Eubanks 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-7(3).

"It should be good. I'm doing 10 to 12 weeks with him, more the practice weeks, to help me, to help Facu and just to keep things fresh and to have a different eye," Norrie said.

"I don't know him too well but I've heard a lot of good things about him, and I think he'll be really good for the team in general."

The British No 1 has worked with Argentine Lugones for his entire professional career and has had help from experienced Lawn Tennis Association coach James Trotman, who now works with Jack Draper.

Norrie also worked with Texas Christian University coach Devin Bowen but has now decided to bring in someone permanent.

"It was kind of both of our idea but more so Facu. I think it's key to keep it fresh with your coach. I travel so much with Facu," added Norrie.

"We've never had any issue with that but I think it's good to have someone else.

"I had James Trotman from the LTA and Devin Bowen still helping me, still doing weeks, but they couldn't really give it enough time for me.

"I was asking a lot all the time, try to do weeks with Devin at TCU and having him fly but he's busy with the school and then Trotters with Jack.

Image: Great Britain's Cameron Norrie lost against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the 2023 Davis Cup quarter-final match, Serbia claimaing a 2-0 victory to make the semi finals

"So, it was difficult but it should be good to have someone else. It doesn't really change too much with Facu, he's still going to do a lot of weeks and he still wants to come to every tournament, which is great to have such a driven coach like that."

Norrie will kick off the new season at the United Cup in Australia beginning on December 29.

