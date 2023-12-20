Emma Raducanu working with former junior coach Nick Cavaday ahead of Auckland Open return

Emma Raducanu has been working with a coach from her junior days as she prepares to make her return to the court after almost eight months out.

The former US Open champion has reunited with the experienced Nick Cavaday at the National Tennis Centre of late - having worked together at the LTA's High Performance Centre in Bromley many years ago.

Sky Sports News understands former men's player Somdev Devvarman has also been involved in some of Raducanu's recent training sessions.

The 21-year-old plans to return to action next month at the Auckland Open, live on Sky Sports, ahead of the Australian Open.

However, she will not be in the main draw for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne unless given a wildcard or sealing her place through qualifying.

Raducanu and Cavaday are yet to agree if the partnership will become formal going forward and if the pair will travel Down Under together in the coming weeks.

The lifespan of a coach for Raducanu has been notably short with her summer split with Germany Sebastian Sachs, who is the fifth coach she has had in two years.

