Iga Swiatek: World No 1 hopes women's 'Big Three' will remain at the summit of tennis

World No 1 Iga Swiatek says it is difficult to predict who will dominate women’s tennis but hopes consistency will allow the 'Big Three', which includes herself, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, to remain at the summit of the game.

The trio have claimed five of the last seven Grand Slam titles with Swiatek winning three, including two French Open titles, and Rybakina and Sabalenka taking one apiece.

Since the retirement of former world No 1 Ash Barty in March 2022, the rivalry between the ‘Big Three’ has invited comparisons with the men’s triumvirate of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"It's too hard to predict. In the past [few] years there has always been one player who suddenly had a breakthrough and won a Grand Slam or was in the top five," said Swiatek.

"Obviously I think these three players, I feel like we're more consistent than the others. I hope we're going to kind of save that consistency for the next seasons but I have no idea who is going to stand out.

"Ons Jabeur is also a really consistent player when she's not injured. It all depends on their preparation. The season can go in different ways, as well, in terms of injuries."

Swiatek is currently warming up for next month’s Australian Open by playing in the United Cup mixed team tournament which starts on Friday.

Image: Elena Rybakina won Indian Wells in 2023

She will also be one of the favourites during the 2024 Paris Olympics with the tennis tournament taking place on the red clay of Roland Garros.

During the Tokyo Games two years ago, Swiatek was brought to tears after a second-round loss to Paula Badosa.

"This time is going to be a little bit different," said Swiatek

"I'm going to know the venue. It's going to be on my favourite surface. On the other hand, these also bring up more expectations from the outside.

"I guess I'll have to do the same kind of work I do at every other tournament. I'm not going to lie to myself that it's going to be easy or the same because it'll be different."

