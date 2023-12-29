Alfie Hewett: Winning Australian Open was highlight of 2023

Alfie Hewett says winning the Australian Open, his first wheelchair singles title, was the highlight of his year and that he has his eyes on a Paralympic gold in 2024.

It was a memorable year for the 26-year-old who became world No 1 in wheelchair tennis rankings for the first time after he claimed his third Masters title since 2017 in Barcelona

The 26-time Grand Slam champion also sealed a hat-trick of ITF doubles Masters titles alongside Gordon Reid before he went on to claim his third singles Masters crown with victory over Gustavo Fernandez 4-6 6-1 6-3.

“I’m very lucky to be in this position and say that I have a lot of highlights to pick from," Hewett said, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

"It is difficult but if I had to pick one it would be the Australian Open because I know the disappointment of losing the two singles finals in the last two years.

"It was an accolade that I hadn’t yet achieved so I desperately wanted it this year. For me that’s a stand out. I’ve put a lot of that down to working on my mentality and learning a lot about myself.

Hewett missed out on a maiden Wimbledon wheelchair singles title after losing the final to 17-year-old Tokito Oda, finishing runner up for the second consecutive year following a 6-4 6-2 defeat.

"Of course it was devastating to not get over the line but it actually installed another layer of belief because there was this little voice in my head telling me last year was just a fluke and reaching the final was a one off," Hewett added.

"But going back there this year and having two really strong performances in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, the final didn't go my way, but I don't put that down to me not understanding the grass, it was psychological in the moment, that's another thing you have to learn."

Hewett is also a three-time Paralympic silver medallist winning in the men's singles event at Rio 2016 and silver in the doubles event with Reid, who beat him in the singles final. His third medal came during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics where he won in the men's doubles alongside his British team-mate.

With the Paris Paralympics approaching in the New Year, Hewett is keen to claim a gold medal.

"The Paralympics are a big focus, I have three silver medals and I would love for one of them to turn into gold at some point," Hewett said.

"Wimbledon is going to be another special occasion which I’ll be firmly on but I also want to keep growing the sport as best as I can."

Wheelchair tennis will be absent from 2024 US Open due to a timetable clash with the Paralympics.

The US Open starts on August 26 and ends on September 8, with the Paralympics in Paris held in the same fortnight.

It's the fourth time wheelchair events have been cancelled at Flushing Meadows for the same reason - 2008, 2012 and 2016 were the previous years.

"I’m hopeful in the future years they can come to another decision where we can have a US Open in a Paralympic year," Hewett said.

"I think the ideal scenario for everyone involved is that we can have these two major events hosted in the same year but for now that wasn’t possible."

Hewett also received an OBE this year for his services to tennis and collected his medal alongside doubles partners Reid, who also appointed.

"It was a special day, I had all my family come down from Norfolk," said Hewett.

"I had my mum, dad and grandad inside Windsor with me and it was special because they are a big part of what I do now.

"Hopefully we can keep pushing the sport after an amazing year."

