United Cup: Katie Boulter beats world No 5 Jessica Pegula but Great Britain knocked out by USA

Katie Boulter claimed her biggest career win to date, defeating American world No 5 Jessica Pegula in the United Cup in Perth, albeit Great Britain would go on to lose 2-1 to the USA in the best-of-three tie.

Boulter is ranked 51 places below Pegula, who reached the final of the WTA Finals in November, but the Brit rallied from a set and a double-break down to clinch a sensational comeback win 5-7 6-4 6-4.

It's the 27-year-old Boulter's first career victory over a top-five opponent. Her previous best wins were her two victories over then-world No 7 Karolina Pliskova in 2022, first at Eastbourne and then Wimbledon.

Boulter's win nudged Great Britain ahead in their clash with the US at the mixed-team competition, but Cameron Norrie later lost in straight sets to Taylor Fritz - 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 - before Boulter and Neal Skupski were then defeated in the deciding doubles match, 1-6 7-6 (4) 10-7.

Victory for Great Britain would have secured their place in the quarter-finals but, instead, all three teams in Group C now stand a chance of progressing ahead of the final pool match between the US and hosts Australia on Monday.

In January 2023, and the first edition of the United Cup, Pegula helped lead the US to the title. And against Boulter, she looked on course to open the Americans' title defence with a comprehensive victory as she took six-straight games to go a set and 3-0 up.

In the opening set, Pegula was forced to save three Boulter set points at 4-5 down, but the 29-year-old did precisely and rallied in fine style.

Boulter then too fought back admirably, winning six of the next seven games to level the match at a set apiece, before then edging the third set 6-4 to clinch a memorable victory in two hours and 44 minutes.

She said after the match: "I felt like I played some really good stuff.

"I get a lot of confidence from it; I've done the work during pre-season and I was very happy with it.

"I feel like a different player than I was a year ago. I wanted to get some wins by rankings."

