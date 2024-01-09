Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka charity match ahead of Australian Open cancelled

The charity match scheduled between Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open has been cancelled.

Great Britain's Raducanu and former World No 1 Osaka were due to face each other at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, prior to the first Grand Slam event of the year getting underway on Sunday, January 16.

Raducanu reportedly pulled out after experiencing "soreness" following a two-hour practice session on Monday.

Osaka reportedly withdrew from the match on Monday night, with Donna Vekic initially announced as her replacement but organisers have now confirmed the match will not take place.

Osaka returned at the Brisbane International having not played since withdrawing from the Pan Pacific Trophy with a knee injury in September 2022. She became a mother for the first time in July.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was injured for most of 2023 after ankle and wrist surgeries but made her competitive return after eight months in Auckland last week.

Both players will not play another match before the first round of the Australian Open.