Emma Raducanu links up with former coach Nick Cavaday ahead of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu is back working with former coach Nick Cavaday ahead of next week's Australian Open.

The pair have reunited after time together during Raducanu's junior days, with the 21-year-old now preparing for her first Grand Slam in a year.

While the lifespan of a coach for Raducanu has been notably short - her split from Sebastian Sachs last year left her searching for a sixth coach in two years - it is understood Cavaday and Raducanu are keen to work together going forward after the Australian Open.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was injured for most of 2023 after ankle and wrist surgeries but made her competitive return after eight months in Auckland last week, beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse before losing to Elina Svitolina.

Cavaday was back on court with Raducanu before Christmas at the National Tennis Centre and has only just joined up with her in Melbourne ahead of the opening Slam of the year, which starts on January 14.

Raducanu was promoted from qualifying to the main draw of the Australian Open after the withdrawal of America's Lauren Davis due to a shoulder injury.

Raducanu is set to play against Naomi Osaka - who has made her own return after becoming a mum - on Tuesday in a charity match in Melbourne.

