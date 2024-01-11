Jack Draper through to Adelaide International final vs Jiri Lehecka after victory over Alexander Bublik

Jack Draper is through to the Adelaide International final after a straight-sets victory over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Draper, 22, prevailed 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to reach Saturday's final at Memorial Drive where he will face the Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Earlier on Friday, Lehecka defeated third-seeded Sebastian Korda 6-2 6-1 to advance to the final for the second year in a row, having lost to Novak Djokovic last year after spurning a championship point.

This is the second time Draper has reached an ATP final, after he lost to second seed Adrian Mannarino at the Sofia Open in November.

"I'm very proud of myself, it was a tough match against a guy who is very unpredictable, put it that way," Draper said on court afterwards.

"It was a tough match, and I'm really glad to get through and with the way I'm playing.

"He's [Bublik] great for tennis. It's really fun to play him and to watch him play as well.

"It's not a very good mix (for me) when you've got a guy who's serving 136 miles an hour and you can't see the ball because of the sun, but it was a really good match and I wish him all the best.

"It would mean a lot to me [to win the title]. I made my first final at the back end of last year, and I'm in a final again in my next 250 so I'm really hoping I can get over the line, but it will be a tough challenge."

Like Korda, fellow American Ben Shelton crashed to defeat by a lower-ranked opponent on Friday.

Shelton, who burst onto the scene last year by reaching the Melbourne Park quarter-finals and also got to the US Open semis, was looking to reach his second career final but the world number 16 came unstuck against Taro Daniel at the Auckland Classic.

Daniel, ranked 74th in the world, beat Shelton 7-5 7-6(9) to record his fifth victory over a top 20 opponent and the Japanese player will meet Alejandro Tabilo in his first tour final since Istanbul in 2018.

Tabilo beat Arthur Fils 6-2 7-5 to progress to the final.

"It's always difficult to play against Ben because he doesn't give you much rhythm," Daniel said. "The ball is really alive and it's about who can put on a little more pressure.

"The tie-break was a real dog fight."

