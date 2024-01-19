Australian Open: Cameron Norrie hopes to make Casper Ruud 'uncomfortable' as he eyes first win over Norwegian

Cameron Norrie will look to make Casper Ruud "uncomfortable" as he aims to maintain British interest at the Australian Open by beating the Norwegian for the first time.

Norrie, the sole remaining Brit left in either the men's or women's singles draw, takes on 11th seed Ruud on Saturday, likely around 6am UK time.

The 28-year-old old recovered from two sets down to defeat Giulio Zeppieri in the second round and is now eyeing a maiden appearance in the last 16 in Melbourne.

Image: Norrie came from two sets down to beat Giulio Zeppieri in the second round

The 19th seed, who has lost all three previous meeting with Ruud and only won one set, said: "He's beaten me a few times in some really big matches. I'm going to look at those matches and see where I can improve.

"I think a lot of the time was down to execution, him staying a bit calmer than me in the bigger moments. Every time I played him, he served really, really well. I think his serve is quite underrated."

Ruud was also tested in the second round, coming though in five sets against Australian Max Purcell after winning a deciding tie-break.

Norrie said: "I didn't actually get a chance to watch one point of his [second-round] match, but I heard it was really high level from both.

"I'm looking forward to watching that one and then watching my previous matches with him to see what I can improve on and what I can do to make him uncomfortable out there."

Image: Ruud is a three-time Grand Slam finalist, twice at the French Open and once at the US Open

Ruud: I need to be on top of my game

Ruud, a French Open in finalist in 2022 and 2023 and US Open runner-up two years ago, added of Norrie: "He's a tough competitor, for sure. He's raising his level the past three, four years. He has a cool story. Came from college, took it to the next step from there.

"He's a great player. I need to be on top of my game if I want to hang in there with him. I have played him a few times before, been able to beat him before.

"I know what has given me the win. He will try to seek revenge and find a way to beat me. It's going to be a tough one. In a way we're both in a similar situation, we had a tough five-setter."

The winner of the match between Norrie and Ruud will face sixth seed Alexander Zverev or unseeded American teenager Alex Michelsen in the last 16.

