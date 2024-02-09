Harriet Dart advances to Transylvania Open semi-finals with dominant victory over Nuria Parriza Diaz

Harriet Dart beat Nuria Parriza Diaz in two sets to progress to the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open.

The British No 3 took a 6-3 6-2 victory over Parriza Diaz in their quarter-final.

It is a new milestone for the 27-year-old as she has now reached a semi-final on the WTA Tour for the first time in her career.

It has been a good week for her overall. In her previous match Dart had had to recover from a set and a break down to beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto, a result which took her back into the top 100 in the WTA rankings.

She could overtake Jodie Burrage as British No 2 too if she can go further.

On Friday she lost her opening service game. But after that hesitant start Dart's victory in the quarter-final proved to be comprehensive.

Quickly she took control of the first set, moving far ahead as it progressed.

With strong work in a rally, she would not let the Spaniard settle, outplaying her to claim set point and Parrizas Diaz failing to return a serve saw Dart take the first set.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dart edges closer to her maiden WTA Tour semi-final by taking the first set against Parrizas Diaz

The Spaniard cut a frustrated figure in the first game of the second set, giving an early lead to Dart.

Although she fought through to deuce, she could not hold on to the advantage. It turned into a long game and Parrizas Diaz was not consistent enough. One moment she landed a brilliant strike, the next she misjudged a drop-shot attempt.

She netted the ball again to give Dart an early break.

Dart then held serve, winning the next game much more quickly and the Briton continued to build a lead.

Dart won some quality points, firing a long forehand down the court before rushing towards the net to drive a volley home.

A double break up, the Briton was looking ruthless and threatening to run away with the set.

But Parrizas Diaz was resilient. They exchanged breaks and then the Spaniard kept herself in touch by winning another game against Dart's serve.

The Briton, though, kept on finding answers, breaking back when she needed to and sealing a clear victory in straight sets.

"I'm really excited to keep it going," Dart said afterwards. "It's funny, I don't think either of us played particularly good tennis, I think both of us were a bit nervous.

"I was just happy that I fought really hard and I kept my head together and managed to take the close games and the big moments."

Sky Sports launches tennis channel

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis to launch on Sky and NOW from February 11, making tennis content available every day for fans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Sky Sports' brilliant new tennis advert! Don't forget, play starts on February 11

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full US Open coverage.

Sky Sports Tennis will be available to Sky Sports customers with Complete, Action and Arena packages, with viewers able to access multiple live court streams at the same time via the Sky Sports mobile app, the Sky TV app or red button and on NOW Bonus Streams, giving access to more live matches.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...