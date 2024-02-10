Emma Raducanu returns to action at WTA Tour event in Doha and it's live on Sky Sports Tennis

Emma Raducanu is back in action at the Qatar Open in Doha and you can watch her match against Anhelina Kalinina, live on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel.

The 2021 US Open champion has been showing positive signs having spent eight months out of action in 2023 after wrist and ankle surgeries.

The 21-year-old was hampered by a stomach bug during her loss at the Australian Open but her tennis was encouraging and she stepped up her comeback with victory over Marie Bouzkova in Abu Dhabi before being denied a spot in the quarter-finals by Ons Jabeur.

She received a wildcard into the Qatar Open on Friday where she has been drawn to face world No 32 Anhelina Kalinina in a tough opening round with former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko awaiting the winner.

Where could Raducanu play next?

Image: Raducanu could play at Indian Wells and Miami - live on Sky Sports Tennis

The first two WTA 1000 tournaments of the season are in Doha on February 11 - when our dedicated Sky Sports Tennis channel launches - and Dubai on February 18.

Whether Raducanu plays Dubai will likely depend if she receives another wildcard, as her ranking is currently not high enough to get into the main draw.

She is ranked at No 296 in the world although she is set to rise to No 261 following her latest win. Not even her protected ranking (which is given to players who are out of action for an extended period) of No 103 is enough to get into the draw at most top tournaments.

But given the fact she is a former Grand Slam champion and draws in big crowds, there is a high possibility she will be offered wildcards into the main draw of many future tournaments.

After that, we could well see her at Indian Wells in early March.

The third WTA 1000 of the season is set in the California desert and is known as the unofficial fifth Grand Slam. It is one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar as it has a larger draw size of 128 singles players. The Miami Open which follows will also be an option for her.

Whether we will see Raducanu represent Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup or the Paris Olympics is not yet known. Great Britain play France again on April 12-13, but Raducanu may not feature.

The tie will be played on indoor clay, which is the same surface as the following week's tournament in Stuttgart, where Raducanu is likely to play as it is organised by Porsche, one of her sponsors.

Last year she lost in the first round while in 2022 she made the quarter-final.

What is a protected ranking?

A player who is out of competition for more than six months but less than one year may use her special ranking for up to eight tournaments in a one-year period.



A player who is out of competition for one year or more may use her special ranking for up to 12 tournaments in a one-year period.



If a player is out of competition due to pregnancy or a medical condition, she is allowed three years to use her special ranking. In the event of pregnancy, the time period is calculated from the birth of the child.



Upon her return, a player is eligible to use her special ranking for seeding purposes at the first eight WTA tournaments she plays.



A player may freeze her ranking up to two times. Under the previous rule, a player was allowed to freeze her ranking just once.



