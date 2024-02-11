Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Elena Rybakina wins title with comfortable win against Daria Kasatkina

World No 5 Elena Rybakina captured the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title with a ruthless straight-sets victory against Daria Kasatkina.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina sealed her seventh career title on the WTA Tour and fourth on a hard court as she eased past world No 14 Kasatkina 6-1 6-4.

The Moscow-born Kazakh enjoyed a winning week in Abu Dhabi, which included victories over Danielle Collins, Cristina Bucsa and No 8 seed Liudmila Samsonova before crushing the hopes of Kasatkina in the final.

Flawless Rybakina

Elena Rybakina has won her second title of 2024 (Brisbane & Abu Dhabi), she has already equalled her most titles won in a single WTA season which was 2023 (Indian Wells & Rome)



It's her seventh WTA title



The victory propelled Rybakina to 11-2 on the season, having won her first title of the year in Brisbane last month, and now she will head to Doha for the opening WTA 1000 tournament of the season at the Qatar Open.

"A tough week, especially the last matches, and tomorrow is already a match in Doha [for Kasatkina]," Rybakina said.

"Hopefully we both recover and do well there and maybe play the final there.

"I want to thank all the fans who came to support us. It's been an amazing atmosphere and especially to see the flags from Kazakhstan it really means a lot."

Kasatkina was coming off a three-hour marathon to edge past Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-finals and it showed in the opening set as Rybakina raced through it, aided in part by 16 unforced errors from her opponent.

Despite falling a break down in the next Kasatkina threw caution to the wind and reeled in Rybakina to level at 4-4.

But Rybakina upped the tempo and a blistering return game enabled her to break in the next before serving out for a comprehensive victory following a brief rain interruption.

Runner-up Kasatkina said: "To lose finals is not a nice thing but as Daniil Medvedev said after Australian Open, it's better to play three finals than to lose three first rounds. So I'll take that. It's his birthday today by the way, happy birthday."

Earlier in the day, it was not to be for Heather Watson as Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands took home the doubles title, defeating the Brit and Linda Noskova 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in the final.

