Rafael Nadal: Spaniard hopes to compete at this year's French Open and the Olympics

Rafael Nadal has said he hopes to compete at this year's French Open and the Olympics after pulling out of next week's Qatar Open on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record 14 French Open crowns has been sidelined by injury for most of 2023 and postponed his return to competitive tennis having failed to recover from a torn muscle he suffered in Brisbane last month.

"I don't know which events I have left to play but between you and me, it's not going to be many," Nadal said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.

"[Roland Garros] will be one of my goals", he added when asked whether he would play in his favourite Grand Slam tournament in May.

"I'd like to play at the Olympics as well. It's not something I can confirm right now, but I hope I will... I think I will."

Nadal is hoping to make his competitive comeback at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next month - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"I would have loved to play in Doha, where the tournament team, as well as the amazing Qatar fans have always supported me greatly," Nadal said on social media.

"Unfortunately I am not ready to compete and I won't be able to come to Doha where I really wanted to be and play again after that unforgettable win in 2014.

"I will focus on keep working to be ready for the exhibition in Las Vegas and the amazing Indian Wells tournament."

Nadal is scheduled to face fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas on March 3.

