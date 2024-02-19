Andy Murray: Gael Monfils on his respect for former world No 1 as Scot aims to end drought in Doha

Friends and competitors since the age of 10, Gael Monfils says he wishes he could have all of Andy Murray's secrets as the Scot looks to end his losing streak in Doha.

The sun may be setting on their careers, but Monfils believes there is so much more to come from both of them.

It is still early days in the season, but Murray has struggled to get wins on the board with the two-time Wimbledon champion recently suffering his sixth in a row - as he succumbed to the unheralded Czech Tomas Machac in Marseille. Comfortably the worst sequence of Murray's career.

With that has come continued speculation of when the 36-year-old may choose to call it a day.

In an interview with Sky Sports Tennis, Murray says he has earned his place to play in these tournaments and is not going to listen to journalists or anyone else.

He will play as long as he wants with hope of turning his current form around.

"I can do whatever I want. I don't have to do what fans, journalists or anyone is telling me to do. Qualifying for all these tournaments on my right, on my ranking and all the matches that I've won, I want to keep playing just now, so I'm not going to stop," he said.

"Tennis-wise it hasn't been a great start to the year. I've never experienced a period like this as a professional. It's been difficult, a new experience for me which is not the nicest, but good to experience new things and try and learn from them. When I do get myself out of it and start to feel better, hopefully I'll be stronger for it, but it's been hard. I've not been playing well and winning as many matches as I would like, so I'm hoping I can turn it around here."

Monfils said he could understand why Murray was so reluctant to call time on a career that includes 46 titles, three Grand Slams, the year-end world No 1 ranking, and two Olympic gold medals.

"We're talking about someone who changed the game, someone who achieved everything," said the Frenchman. "Every single person tried to judge him.

"He is different. Of course I understand and I wish I could have all his secrets because what he is producing is just amazing, so big respect to Andy."

Monfils. who has won 12 titles on the ATP Tour and reached the semi-finals of the 2008 French Open and 2016 US Open, has simple goals for the year.

"I want to enjoy myself. It's definitely the last part of my career," he said.

"I really hope I can play for a few more years definitely of a high level. I will try to always maintain the joy and of course the hard work. But it's all about maintaining condition.

"I think that's quite important for old men like me."

Image: Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina have been married since 2021 and have a daughter, Skai, together

Married to tennis star Elina Svitolina, and father to daughter Skai, Monfils says he wants to play on for as long as he can.

"I just want to be me when I'm playing tennis and then show that a little bit to my daughter," he added.

"If I can hold [on] a little more when she [is] older, show my daughter what dad was doing and to be honest just enjoy myself.

"I'm already blessed to have a beautiful wife and a lovely daughter so I can just say thank you."

When can you watch Andy Murray at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open?

Image: Will Murray end his losing streak when he faces Alexandre Muller in Doha on Tuesday?

Murray takes on French qualifier Alexandre Muller in the round of 32 at the Qatar Open in Doha on Tuesday (not before 3pm in the UK) - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

At the age of 14, Muller was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. But in 2023, Muller proved he belonged at the upper levels of the ATP Tour.

Muller was world No 160 at the start of the year but with a mixture of ATP 250 and Challenger Tour success, he is now No 75 in the ATP rankings.

He reached the quarter-finals in Doha last year, where he upset Botic van de Zandschulp and pushed Murray to three sets.

Andy Murray last 10 matches

World Ranking 62 - Machac Lost



WR 112 - Paire L



WR 32 - Etcheverry L



WR 13 - Dimitrov L



WR 10 - De Minaur L



WR 32 - Etcheverry L



WR 52 - Hanfmann W



WR 36 - Safiullin L



WR 10 - De Minaur L



WR 39 - Karatsev L



