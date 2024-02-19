Cameron Norrie: Rio Open defending champion wins as Dan Evans victorious at Los Cabos

Defending champion Cameron Norrie hit the ground running at the Rio Open on Monday, defeating Bolivian player Hugo Dellien 6-3 6-2 in Brazil.

The world number 23 saved the only break point he faced as he breezed into the second round in one hour and 21 minutes.

In his on-court interview after the match, Norrie said he was happy with how he bounced back after a first-round exit in Argentina last week.

He said: "I served much better than last week, and I was a bit more patient and knew I had to play point for point and really make the rallies a bit longer.

"I think I learned from last week with that, and just happy to be back in Brazil."

He added: "This is a special place for me, I won my biggest title last year here.

"I have another chance to work on my game and maybe enjoy the beach a little."

He will face Chilean player Tomas Barrios Vera next, after the world number 120 knocked out Brazilian wild card Gustavo Heide 7-5 6-3.

Norrie won the top prize at last year's Rio Open, defeating world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Alcaraz will play his opener on Tuesday against home crowd hope Thiago Monteiro, and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka will take on Argentina's Facundo Daz Acosta, fresh from winning the Argentina Open on Sunday as a wild card.

Evans through to last 16 in Los Cabos as Draper loses

For Dan Evans it was a comprehensive victory in the first round at the Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos, defeating Roman Safiullin of Russia 6-2, 6-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the highlights of Daniel Evans' win against Roman Safiullin in the first round of the Los Cabos Open.

It is a win that gets Evans back on track after his defeat to Jordan Thompson at the Delray Beach Open.

Jack Draper suffered a tough 6-4, (5) 6-7, 4-6 defeat to Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round at Mifel Tennis Open in a match that took nearly three hours.

After Draper won the opening set, Kokkinakis battled from a set and a break down to pull off the win and seal his spot in the second round.

