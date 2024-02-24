Rio Open: Cameron Norrie beats home favourite Thiago Seyboth Wild to reach the semi-finals

Cameron Norrie sealed a semi-final spot at the Rio Open, continuing his title defence by seeing off Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in front of his own fans.

The British No 1 secured a 6-1 3-6 6-2 victory to head into the last four.

Norrie will now face Argentina's Mariano Navone on Saturday in the semi-final.

Having lost just two games in his win over Tomas Barrios Vera in the previous round, Norrie picked up where he left off on the clay court.

Norrie raced out of the traps, breaking Seyboth Wild's second and third service games and holding his own to take the first set in just over half an hour.

The stands filled up considerably after a quiet start and Seyboth Wild fed off the growing support as he put together a much-improved showing to level the scores.

With his opponent starting to grow in confidence and the noise levels rising, Norrie allowed errors to creep in with cracks in his first serve and a misjudged long forehand seeing him broken for the first time.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Seyboth Wild was strong enough to make that breakthrough count and set up a deciding set but found Norrie back on his game as he tore into a 5-1 lead, breaking twice more along the way.

Norrie missed his chance to finish things off at the first attempt, burning three match points as his South American opponent showed admirable resilience in a see-saw exchange of winners.

But he soon stacked up three more match points against the serve and converted the second of them as Seyboth Wild's unforced error ended his fight after just under two hours.

"I was really proud of how hard I fought, it was so humid and tough physically," Norrie told Sky Sports after his win.

"It was a tough one and the atmosphere was great. These are exactly the kind of matches you want to play."

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership