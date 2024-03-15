Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in action at the unofficial fifth tennis major

Here's everything you need to know about Indian Wells, including the draw, who's playing and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports.

Live coverage the BNP Paribas Open continues on Saturday from 6pm UK time, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in action on men's semi-finals day - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The men's singles final will be decided by the end of the day's play.

Men's semi-finals day in California

Defending champion Alcaraz takes on Australian Open champion Sinner, who has beaten the two-time major champion in four out of their seven meetings.

That blockbuster match starts at approximately 8.30pm before last year's finalist Daniil Medvedev takes on home favourite Tommy Paul.

What's the schedule?

Wednesday, March 6 - Men's and women's singles first round

Thursday, March 7 - Men's and women's singles first round

Friday, March 8 - Men's and women's singles second round

Saturday, March 9 - Men's and women's singles second round

Sunday, March 10 - Men's and women's singles third round

Monday, March 11 - Men's and women's singles third round

Tuesday, March 12 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 13 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Thursday, March 14 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 15 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's doubles final

Saturday, March 16 - Men's singles semi-finals, women's doubles final

Sunday, March 17 - Men's and women's singles finals

Where is Indian Wells?

Having played host to the tournament every year since its opening in 1974, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.

Alongside its 16,100-capacity centre court - the second largest tennis-specific stadium in the world - the complex also boasts 29 hard-courts.

