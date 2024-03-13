Indian Wells: Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev in action at the unofficial fifth tennis major

Here's everything you need to know about Indian Wells, including the draw, who's playing and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports.

The final quarter-final places in the men's and women's singles draws will be decided by the end of the day's play.

The final quarter-final places in the men's and women's singles draws will be decided by the end of the day's play.

No more Brits in singles action at Indian Wells

Katie Boulter and Jack Draper both suffered disappointing first-round exits on Wednesday, the former falling in straight sets to Camila Giorgi 6-3 6-2. Draper went down 1-6 6-3 6-2 to Christopher O'Connell.

Dan Evans suffered a tough 1-6 7-5 6-2 defeat against Roman Safiullin on Thursday after struggling with a shoulder problem.

Andy Murray produced an encouraging display but eventually went down to No 5 seed Andrey Rublev in the second round on Friday having won his opening match against qualifier David Goffin.

Emma Raducanu fought hard against Aryna Sabalenka but was beaten 6-3 7-5 on Monday in the third round as Cameron Norrie lost a dramatic thriller to Gael Monfils 6-7 (5) 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Other big names competing in California...

Image: Carlos Alcaraz holds the championship trophy after winning in Indian Wells last year

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic returned to Indian Wells but was surprisingly knocked out by world No 123 Luca Nardi in the third round, while Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek are also in action in the place they call 'Tennis Paradise'.

On Wednesday, Sabalenka faces American Emma Navarro from 6pm before Coco Gauff plays Elise Meterns and Daniil Medvedev meets Grigor Dimitrov.

Also in action is an exciting clash between Casper Ruud and Monfils at 6pm and Nardi will aim to continue his fairytale run against Tommy Paul.

What's the schedule? You can catch all the action on Sky Sports Tennis

Wednesday, March 6 - Men's and women's singles first round

Thursday, March 7 - Men's and women's singles first round

Friday, March 8 - Men's and women's singles second round

Saturday, March 9 - Men's and women's singles second round

Sunday, March 10 - Men's and women's singles third round

Monday, March 11 - Men's and women's singles third round

Tuesday, March 12 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 13 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Thursday, March 14 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 15 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's doubles final

Saturday, March 16 - Men's singles semi-finals, women's doubles final

Sunday, March 17 - Men's and women's singles finals

Where is Indian Wells?

Having played host to the tournament every year since its opening in 1974, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.

Alongside its 16,100-capacity centre court - the second largest tennis-specific stadium in the world - the complex also boasts 29 hard-courts.

Who are the reigning champions?

Image: Elena Rybakina won the women's tournament last year but she pulled out through illness this time around

Men's singles - Carlos Alcaraz

Women's singles - Elena Rybakina

Men's doubles - Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

