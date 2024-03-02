Jack Draper withdraws from Mexican Open semi-final with illness

Jack Draper retired with an undisclosed illness in the third set of his semi-final against Australian Alex de Minaur at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Draper left the court when 4-0 down in the final set after he'd staged a strong comeback from a set down to the defending champion.

The Australian third seed started strongly, taking the opener 6-3 - the first set Draper had dropped in the tournament. But the British No 3 staged a valiant comeback, winning the second set 6-2 with some stunning returns.

Image: Jack Draper was forced to withdraw from his Mexican Open semi-final with illness

Draper's illness became an issue towards the end of the second set, with the 22-year-old receiving treatment from the physiotherapist and tournament doctor.

Things only got worse in the third set as De Minaur won four consecutive games before Draper retired from the match.

Image: World number nine Alex de Minaur goes through to the final where he'll face Casper Ruud

De Minaur said after the match that he wishes Draper a "speedy recovery".

"He's a hell of a player, a hell of a talent and I hope it's nothing too serious," he said.

He will play Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final after he defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Casper Ruud defeated Holger Rune to book a place in the Mexican Open final.

How to watch tennis on Sky Sports

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.