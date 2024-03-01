Katie Boulter: British No 1 beats Donna Vekic at San Diego Open to reach first WTA 500 semi-final

Katie Boulter cruised into her first WTA 500 semi-final after thrashing Donna Vekic in straight sets at the San Diego Open.

The British No 1 followed up her win over second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last 16 by knocking out the 2022 runner-up 6-4 6-3.

From trailing 3-1 in the first set, Boulter won nine of the next 10 games in another confident display. She will climb to a career-high ranking, on the brink of the top 40, following her latest victory.

Image: Katie Boulter took one hour and 36 minutes to see off her Croatian opponent

Boulter will now face either Australia's Daria Saville or American third seed Emma Navarro in Saturday's semi-finals.

"I mean it was an absolute battle," Boulter said. "Very tricky conditions, not easy to get any rhythm with either of us playing, because we're both big hitters.

"I found it tough to kind of get into the match and I think I just tried to stay as strong as I could in the head. Somehow found a way over the line in the first, then played some really good stuff in the second.

"I'm an aggressive player, so I do try and go for it no matter what the conditions are, but you do have to change it up a little bit when it does get a bit windy like today."

Vekic, seeded seventh, broke first in the opening set but then allowed Boulter to hit straight back after an error-strewn service game. Boulter then saved three break points to hold and grabbed a crucial second break for 5-4 before serving out the set.

Two stunning Boulter backhands brought the 27-year-old from Leicester another break at the start of the second, and a subsequent break to love put her in complete control.

Boulter let Vekic claw one break back as she served for the set, but she converted her first match point with a clubbing forehand after the longest rally of the match, wrapping up the victory in an hour and 36 minutes.

