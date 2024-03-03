Great Britain's Katie Boulter eases into first WTA 500 final in San Diego and into top 40 in world rankings

Katie Boulter is into a first WTA 500 final after continuing her superb run at the San Diego Open with a dominant victory over third seed Emma Navarro.

The British No 1 saw off second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round before knocking out seventh seed Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals and was too strong for Navarro on Saturday as she triumphed 6-3 6-1 in a little over an hour and 10 minutes.

Boulter will now face top seed Jessica Pegula or Marta Kostyuk in Sunday's final in California, live on Sky Sports, and rise to a career-high ranking inside the world's top 40 next week.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 27-year-old outplayed and overpowered her American opponent and was not disrupted by a rain delay one game into the second set as she dismantled Navarro.

Boulter won 88 per cent of points on her first serve and hit 24 winners compared to Navarro's eight, while she converted four of the 10 break points she created and staved off the only two break points Navarro managed to carve out.

Boulter won her only previous final on the WTA Tour, beating fellow Brit Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 at the 250 event in Nottingham in June last year, but triumphing in the States would top that.

Image: Boulter breezed past Navarro 6-3 6-1 in California

Boulter: I didn't think I'd be in this position

She said in her on-court interview after defeating Navarro: "When I saw the black (rain) cloud coming, I was starting to stress a little bit because it is never easy coming back after a rain delay.

"I thought I was playing some really good tennis so I really didn't want to stop but it is tennis and you have to deal with it.

"I thought I came out and played some really good stuff. I am starting to really like it here.

"I didn't think I'd be in this position at the start of the week but I have been working so hard with my team, back home as well, just to be in this position. I am very grateful that has paid off.

"I will have an absolute battle again tomorrow so I am going to give it my all."

How to watch Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else in 2024, including on its dedicated tennis channel, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, plus full coverage of the US Open, exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...