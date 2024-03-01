Andrey Rublev disqualified for screaming in the face of a line judge at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Andrey Rublev was sensationally defaulted after screaming in the face of a line judge during his heated semi-final clash with Alexander Bublik in Dubai on Friday.

In a chaotic match where both semi-finalists fumed at the officials, Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct.

ATP supervisor Roland Herfel was called on the court where he spoke with the line judge before umpire Miriam Bley disqualified Rublev amid jeers from the crowd in Dubai.

It was a controversial end to a tight match, with Kazakhstan's Bublik progressing to the final 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-5.

Rublev will lose all his points and prize money from this week and will leave the top five in the world following his disqualification.

Daria Kasatkina came to the defence of Rublev on social media by calling for video technology to be introduced into the sport.

"So you can just default a player, take his points and money away, without even checking a video replay??? What a joke, another confirmation we need a VAR in tennis and electronic line calling on all tournaments," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The result ensured there would be no repeat of last year's final where Rublev lost to Daniil Medvedev.

The top-seeded Medvedev will face fifth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the other last-four clash later.

