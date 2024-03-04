Indian Wells: Liam Broady one win away from reaching main draw of ATP 1000 event in California

British No 5 Liam Broady is one win away from reaching the main draw at Indian Wells, a tournament you can watch live and in full on Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old, ranked 128th in the world, will face Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in the final qualifying stage on Tuesday after beating Australia's Marc Polmans 6-3 6-2.

Seyboth Wild is the top seed in qualifying with Broady at No 20.

The winner will take one of the 12 spots left in the 96-player men's draw, with the tournament proper - tennis' unofficial fifth major - to begin on Wednesday.

Heather Watson's hopes of reaching the women's draw were ended on Sunday as she lost in three sets to Spain's Rebeka Masarova in qualifying.

There will be plenty of British interest in the main men's and women's tournaments - the draws for which take place on Tuesday evening - including Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu, with the latter handed a wildcard.

Katie Boulter will be in action, too, days on from winning her first WTA 500 title following victory win over Marta Kostyuk in the final in San Diego.

