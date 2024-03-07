Andy Murray: Two-time Wimbledon champion sets up meeting with Andrey Rublev in Indian Wells

Andy Murray produced one of his best performances of the year to beat former top 10 player David Goffin 6-3 6-2 and reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 2009 champion in the desert was simply superb on serve as he made it through to a meeting with fifth seed Andrey Rublev on Friday in style.

After starting the 2024 season 0-4, the 36-year-old has now won each of his past three first-round matches.

Murray, now ranked at No 61, never faced a break point as he improved to 8-0 against Goffin, including taking all 17 sets they've played against each other.

Strong serving was key to Murray's latest victory, with the 36-year-old winning 85 per cent (23-27) of his first-serve points and not facing a single break point in the match.

"For me it was the serve," he said. "That frees up a lot of the rest of my game. When you're always having to fight and work for points on your own serve, you feel more under pressure but today I got a lot of free points off my serve.

"That freed me up in the return games and I was able to strike the ball well from the back of the court, defended well when I had to. An all-around solid performance."

In a nip-and-tuck first set, Murray had to be patient after a break point in Goffin's opening service game was held before he was able to strike when 4-3 up.

Murray claimed his first break of the match in the eighth game and sent down two aces to seal a 34-minute opener where he won the final 10 points.

The momentum was with the British No 4 now and a double-fault by Goffin handed him an early advantage in the second set.

Murray continued to ask questions of Goffin's serve and a second break arrived to put him on the verge of a place in the last-64, which was sealed with an ace.

Big Four on hard courts

With victory over David Goffin, Andy Murray claimed a 175th ATP Masters 1000 win on hard court



Since the format's start in 1990, only four now have as many on the surface - Murray, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic



Tim Henman on Murray the perfectionist

"It was the controlled aggression from the back of the court. He wanted to bully Goffin. He wanted to take the ball on, and he did that and kept the error count down. To win in such convincing style is a great start.

"You want to see him out on court enjoying himself. He is a perfectionist but that hasn't been happening for him recently with the frustration of practicing well and then not delivering on the match court, he knows the tennis he is capable of.

"Every win at this stage of his career is a good one."

Laura Robson: He was able to play tactically well

"He was a bit more relaxed about the situation and maybe the head to head played a part being 7-0. He kind of knew he had this guy's number. He was able to play tactically well rather than get annoyed with himself. It was great to watch and I hope that run continues."

Disappointing exit for Draper

Jack Draper suffered disappointment in California as he lost in three sets to Christopher O'Connell in the first round.

British prospect Draper had made the last 16 of the tournament in 2023 but lost six games in a row in the final set to go down 1-6 6-3 6-2 to his Australian opponent.

It continued a frustrating period for Draper, who made the semi-finals of the Mexican Open last week but had to retire during his last-four clash with eventual champion Alex de Minaur.

Draper initially showed no ill-effects after he had battled food poisoning in Acapulco and eventually edged a lengthy fourth game to go 3-1 up before he saved a number of break points to consolidate his advantage.

Another break followed to allow the world No 37 to take the opener 6-1 but he sent down two double faults at the start of the second to hand O'Connell the initiative.

The Aussie did not look back and forced a decider, which started with Draper saving four break points before he broke to go 2-0 up.

Draper ran out of gas though, with world No 66 O'Connell booking a second-round meeting with Alexander Zverev.

What's happening in Indian Wells on Thursday?

Indian Wells - Who's in action live on Sky Sports Tennis Emma Raducanu vs - Rebeka Masarova 7pm

Dan Evans vs Roman Safiullin not before 9pm

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Errani approximately midnight

Milos Raonic vs Sumit Nagal approximately 2am

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu takes on Swiss-born Spanish world No 96 Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the unofficial fifth major at 7pm UK time on Sky Sports Tennis.

Masarova is 2-6 for 2024 but she beat Britain's Heather Watson in qualifying.

Raducanu, who has been working with childhood coach Nick Cavaday, says working on her game rather than winning matches is her priority this year.

The 21-year-old, who reached the fourth round in the Californian desert last year, has been training at home in London for the last couple of weeks, and she said: "I want to work on becoming a better tennis player.

"I think for me I'm not too concerned about this year's tournaments. A lot of people out there would say that I need matches, but I think that for me I want to work on my game and development.

"Taking time to do that is very necessary and not just following the crowd, or playing a lot of matches, or dropping down (below the WTA Tour) to do that. I want to work on developing skills."

Dan Evans and Naomi Osaka are also in action on day two of action in Tennis Paradise but Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw late on Wednesday night.

He said: "I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don't find myself ready to play at the highest level."

