Emma Raducanu: Brit through to third round at BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after Dayana Yastremska retires

Emma Raducanu made it through to the third round at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after her opponent Dayana Yastremska retired injured.

The victory ensured back-to-back wins for the former US Open champion for the first time since Indian Wells last year.

Raducanu stormed into a 4-0 lead before 30th seed Yastremska pulled up in pain at the back of the court. After receiving medical treatment the Australian Open semi-finalist was forced to retire.

It means the 21-year-old will play Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or Peyton Stearns in the third round on Monday, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Raducanu had made a flying start and led 4-0 in the opening set when the Ukrainian 30th seed appeared to suffer an abdominal injury.

She immediately called for the physio but could not carry on, handing the Briton the win.

Raducanu may well have been victorious anyway had the match lasted the course as she looked impressive in the play that was possible.

She broke Yastremska's serve in the opening game with a sublime drop shot and then showed grit to save a break point in her first service game.

A second break came courtesy of a strong backhand before a routine service hold put her in control.

It was in that game that Raducanu won to love that Yastremska suffered the injury and it forced a second retirement against the former US Open champion in two meetings.

Raducanu now looks set to meet second-seed Sabalenka in the third round, which will test exactly where she is in her comeback from an injury-ravaged 2023.

Norrie joins Raducanu in next round

British No 1 Cameron Norrie dispatched Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-4 to advance to the third round in California after 90 minutes.

"I missed a couple of balls and he started playing a little bit better," Norrie said of his final service game, in which he trailed 0-30.

"I missed two first balls that I should make and I was down 0-30 and I was like, 'Wow.' I didn't do anything that special, just made a lot of first serves. Fortunate to be through."

Miles Maclagan on Sky Sports Tennis

"There's certainly room for improvement. His attitude and energy is always good which can then allow his performance to grow," he said of Norrie's performance.

"Getting through to the next round is key. He's lacking a bit of confidence right now, he's giving away more unforced errors and his game is about giving his opponent absolutely nothing and there were a few opportunities that he wouldn't have wanted to give Sonego.

"Those things improve as the wins come."

Norrie, the 2021 champion here, will next face eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz or Gael Monfils for a spot in the last 16.

Tale of the Tape

