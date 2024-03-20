Miami Open: Andy Murray comes through drama-filled encounter against Matteo Berrettini

Andy Murray dragged his way through a drama-filled encounter against a wilting Matteo Berrettini to reach the second round of the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The former world No 1 wrote on the court-side TV camera that there is 'life in the old dog yet' after pulling off an impressive comeback victory.

He has had plenty of joy in Miami since making his debut 18 years ago, winning in 2009 and 2013, and is dreaming of one more shot at glory on his swansong appearance.

Murray was facing the possibility of a first-round exit as he lost the opening set but he fought back and when Berrettini, playing his first ATP Tour match since the US Open, suffered dizzy spells he pounced to seal a 4-6 6-3 6-4 success.

Murray: The Warrior With victory over Matteo Berrettini, Andy Murray has secured a combined 16th win after losing the opening set at the Sunshine Double, surpassing Pete Sampras (15) for the outright most such wins at the two events

The Italian former Wimbledon finalist is coming back from lengthy injury problems, which showed later in the match, but he started well by breaking Murray in the opening game, sealing it with a blistering forehand down the line.

Murray, 36, missed two chances to break back at 3-2 and that proved crucial as Berrettini's monster serve allowed him to see out the first set.

The second set saw an improvement and Murray's chance came in a marathon sixth game as he broke on the third attempt with a sweet forehand return.

Berrettini's health took a turn for the worse when he was about to serve at the start of the eighth game as he suffered a wobble and needed to use his racket as a crutch to stop himself from collapsing.

Doctors checked his blood pressure and after a long break, the Italian was able to continue, but Murray soon sent it to a decider.

When the Scot won another 12-minute game on Berrettini's serve in the opening game, the writing was on the wall.

Murray played some clever tennis, running his weary opponent side to side as the former Wimbledon finalist continued to suffer.

He did have to fight back from 0-40 down midway through the decider and that ended Berrettini's challenge as Murray won for just the fourth time in 2024.

Life in the old dog yet!

Tale of the Tape

Draper makes impressive start to Miami campaign

Jack Draper put in an assured performance to beat Taro Daniel and reach the second round in style.

The Briton, ranked No 42 in the world, overcame his Japanese opponent 6-3 6-2 in 69 minutes to set up a second-round meeting with 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry.

Looking to bounce back from a disappointing first-round exit in Indian Wells, Draper was by far the superior player against the world No 78 in Florida, hitting 25 winners and had a 97 per cent success rate on his first serve.

A run of nine points out of 10 midway through the first set allowed him to assume control, sealing a decisive break with a searing crosscourt backhand.

He served out the set with a flurry of aces and he was soon knocking on the door in the second, missing break points in the opening game.

Draper made his move in the third game with a backhand pass which Daniel left and then saw land on the line.

A second break put him on the verge of victory and he saw it out with an impressive hold, taking match point with a crunching forehand.

Croft: Really Impressive from Draper

"It was really impressive. It was neck-and-neck for the first couple of games on serve, and suddenly he [Draper] just made a breakthrough and never looked in doubt," Annabel Croft told Sky Sports Tennis.

"I just felt like the firepower he possesses, the level of consistency, his patience but aggressive hitting. The backhand was impressive as well.

"The serve, of course, was exceptional. No break points."

Henman: A great response

"A lefty is always a nice advantage, but it was impressive how Draper was able to hit all four corners (on serve)," said Tim Henman.

"He's serving big, averaging over 120mph, and then when you're hitting the spot so consistently, it really gives your opponent nothing to get their teeth stuck into.

"You see that variation. When you look at the analysis and stats at the end of the match, he only lost one point behind the first serve. He won 28 of 29 points. That's such a good foundation.

"On the back of a really disappointing performance in Indian Wells, this is a great response from Jack Draper."

