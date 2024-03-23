Aryna Sabalenka: Paula Badosa says two-time Australian Open champion is a 'strong woman'

Paula Badosa has described Aryna Sabalenka as a "strong woman with a strong personality" after being beaten by the Belarusian just days after the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.

Sabalenka returned to the tennis court after Koltsov died at the age of 42 on Monday, in what police described as an

"apparent suicide" in Miami.

Sabalenka said her "heart is broken" following Koltsov's death, but she was able to show incredible composure and poise to beat Spain's Badosa 6-4 6-3 after an emotional few days.

"Honestly, both of us are pretty strong mentally," Badosa said. "We're strong women. She proved it. I proved it. We knew how to disconnect in that match.

"She played really well. I played really well for where I'm coming from (following injury). I think it was quite decent.

"That all comes from because we know we've been through a lot in our lives, we're strong women, and we know how to separate that in that moment."

Asked if she was surprised by Sabalenka's level of play in the circumstances, Badosa added: "No, I wasn't surprised at all. As I said, she's a very, very strong woman, strong personality. You can see it on the court. Especially as I know her off court. It doesn't surprise me at all.

"I knew she was going to play very well or like normal. I told her I wish her the best. Let's see if she can go very deep in this tournament."

Sabalenka was welcomed onto the Grandstand court to warm applause, while dressed in black and with a baseball cap on, she looked up to the sky before giving Badosa a fist pump at the coin toss with her opponent also kitted out in all-black.

The 25-year-old sealed the first set in windy conditions before breaking Badosa twice in the next set to secure victory.

The friends embraced at the net as the second seed opened her account for the tournament with an emotional win.

Next up for Sabalenka is a third-round clash with Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina after she beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday.

